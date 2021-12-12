Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich decides to get vaccinated against COVID-19, while Jamal Musiala is now vaccinated

Better late than never, they say. Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich has finally agreed to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Per multiple reports, Kimmich has changed his mind about getting the vaccine, which he previously had doubts about. As told to ZDF (and captured by @iMiaSanMia), Kimmich was quoted saying: “Generally, it was just difficult for me to get over my fears and concerns, which is why I was undecided for so long.” He apparently also expressed regret about not getting the jab sooner.

Kimmich had to go through his own little bout with COVID after coming into contact with another individual who tested positive. Add that to the mandatory quarantine he had to endure due to his non-vaccination, and the midfielder has not played a single minute for club or country for well over a month. His last appearance was early last month, during Bayern’s 2-1 win over SC Freiburg.

Despite him changing his mind, however, it will be quite a while until Kimmich can get the vaccine. The Standing Vaccination Commission states that at least six months need to pass from the initial positive PCR test until the jab can be administered. This means that Kimmich will not be able to get vaccinated until the season is pretty much over.

Kimmich is currently out of quarantine, but will not be able to play Bayern’s last two games of the year due to slight infiltration in the lungs. Thankfully, though, he should be back with the team in time for the second half of the season. Professor Dr. Roland Schmidt, Bayern’s team doctor, told kicker that Kimmich’s case is pretty mild, and as things stand, he can resume training soon.

Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala, who was also one of Bayern’s few unvaccinated players, has received his dose, as confirmed by coach Julian Nagelsmann. “I’m happy that he got vaccinated and that we will hopefully not have any more problems with that in the second half of the season. I would like that for our society as a whole,” he said.