Hansi Flick touts Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane among others for stellar play

Germany coach Hansi Flick can watch any Bayern Munich match and see the marked improvements that Leroy Sane has made in his game. Still, the coach does not like to talk much about individual players — though he did make an exception for Sane.

“I actually don’t like to talk about individual players and I tend to think about teams. But Leroy Sané has made a big leap. Not only with us, but also with Bayern, he plays at a very high level,” Flick told Sport1. “That makes me very happy. Some players surprised me, for example, Thilo Kehrer. But I also like young players like Florian Wirtz or Karim Adeyemi. They have an incredible amount of quality. With Nico Schlotterbeck and David Raum there are new faces who have shown that they can bring their work.”

Clearly, Flick is skating that fine line of keeping his roster balanced — not too young and not too old. That should help Germany continue to evolve and improve for the near future.

“I’m very satisfied with the results. We have a different presence and intensity. The team plays with a lot of self-confidence and scores a lot of goals. Of course you had to expect the same from your opponents. We can and will improve. We’re on the right track,” Flick said.