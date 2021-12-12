Didi Hamann thinks Bayern Munich could face issues in competing with Premier League clubs for talent

When Didi Hamann looks at Bayern Munich’s roster, he can see the need for minor tweaks within the squad, but not a massive overhaul.

“I don’t think they need huge changes to the squad; they’ve had one or two setbacks, but we shouldn’t forget that the partnership of (David) Alaba and (Jerome) Boateng left in the summer. (Julian Nagelsmann) will have a say in which players come in, but it will always come down to the club as they buy the players, and they’ll have final say on who comes in,” Hamann told FreeSuperTips (as made available to Bavarian Football Works).

Hamann, however, does think Bayern Munich will face some issues in trying to compete financially with Premier League clubs for talent.

“They have to fit into the club’s philosophy and the other issue is competing financially with the English clubs, even for Bayern Munich. Most of the teams in the Premier League are hard to compete with financially, so it isn’t easy,” Hamann said.