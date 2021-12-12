Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05; Ivan Perisic dreaming of return to Bayern; Cristiano Ronaldo back to Real Madrid?; Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern eyeing FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong; and MORE!

It was not pretty, but Bayern Munich picked up a key three points with a 2-1 victory over Mainz that was marred by some sloppy play. Worse, the ESPN broadcast was a debacle because of technical issues. Three points is three points, however, so let’s just get on with some quick hitters from the match (or what we saw of it anyway):

Bayern Munich was in control early on and limited any good attempts from Mainz. The Bavarians seemed to have good life in their respective legs after a busy week...but that did not last too long.

Those legs, however, faded a bit as Mainz kept the pressure and eventually wore down Bayern Munich.

Dayot Upamecano easily could have been whistled for a penalty, but a few minutes later the soccer gods re-paid Mainz as Jonathan Burkardt and Karim Onisiwo frustrated the Bayern Munich backline with Onisiwo ultimately getting the first goal of the match.

Bayern Munich eventually just started to look tired. You could see it with decision-making, precision, and stagnant play off the ball.

Stale...if I had to describe the first half, I’d say stale.

Kingsley Coman was dysfunction junction on the right side. Leroy Sane was defending well, but could not get much going offensively. Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski looked the most fresh and capable honestly.

Corentin Tolisso and Jamal Musiala were not sharp in the midfield. The absences of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka were HUGE in this match.

The story of this match, however, (for American viewers anyway) was ESPN’s awful stream, which left viewers unable to see the second half. I was live-tweeting and moved to the Bayern Munich app’s web radio to get play-by-play.

I often use the app for when games are being played and I’m driving.

Anyway, Coman equalized in the 53rd minute.

Nagelsmann brought on Niklas Süle, Serge Gnabry, and Marc Roca for Lucas Hernandez, Leroy Sane, and Corentin Tolisso and while it was tough to say the subs made a direct impact, they at least were fresh legs.

From what I could see (early) and hear (late), Tolisso had a rough match.

It seemed as if Mainz wore itself down with a strong first half and that Bayern Munich just relied on its superior depth and quality to take over.

Jamal Musiala scored the game-winner in the 74th minute...and let me tell you, it sounded great.

Overall, it was not great, but Bundesliga wins are not always going to feature an artistic flair. Take the three points and run.

Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic is allegedly “dreaming” of a return to Bayern Munich if he cannot work out a deal to remain in Italy:

Ivan Perišić is 'dreaming' of a return to FC Bayern. The Croatian is out of contract in the summer and talks with Inter have been postponed until February-March 2022. Perišić considers moving to Bayern a dream scenario for him if he were to leave Inter [@CorSport] pic.twitter.com/1yucCkCktQ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 10, 2021

I would not mind seeing Perisic back in Bavaria for the right price.

The vultures will begin circling around FC Barcelona any day now and Liverpool plans to get in on the Frenkie de Jong sweepstakes:

Playing for Barcelona FC since 2019/20, 24-year old Dutch international central midfielder Frenkie De Jong, according to Sport Witness, is growing into more and more of a major target for Liverpool management. Purchased from Ajax, two years and a half ago, on an 86 million euros transfer fee, De Jong is at the time worth slightly less than such sum. Deployable as a centre-back as well, the player is currently on a deal with Spanish giants until June 2026. While Reds might arrange a swap involving Thiago Alcantara, De Jong has recently been inquired by Bayern Munich and Manchester City as well.

Aside of Bayern Munich and Manchester City being interested in De Jong, the potential swap for Thiago Alcantara was also eye-catching — as unlikely as it might be.

