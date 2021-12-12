Borussia Dortmund flounders after Marco Reus declares squad wants to put pressure on Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund is one of the most talented squads in the world, but even with the star power on the roster, catching Bayern Munich could prove to be too difficult this season.

Prior to Borussia Dortmund’s match against VfL Bochum, Reus talked about keeping the heat on Bayern Munich and how vital the next few games would be for the club’s title hopes.

“We want to put pressure on Bayern, so the next three games are really important,” said Reus (as captured by World Soccer Talk). “Ideally, we need to let the results speak for themselves.”

After those statements, Borussia Dortmund could only earn a draw with VfL Bochum, which was clearly not what Reus had in mind.

Regardless, Reus and his teammates still have a lot of time to catch up to Bayern Munich, but for that to happen, it will also require the Bavarians to experience a few slip-ups along the way.

While not impossible, it certainly will not be easy for the Black and Yellows.