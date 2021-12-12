Didi Hamann doesn’t think PSG can hang with Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Bayern Munich did not exactly light the world on fire against Mainz 05, but that has not diminished the way many pundits think about the Bavarians.

Didi Hamann thinks enough of Bayern Munich’s recent form that he does not even feel as if Paris Saint-Germain is an opponent that could slow down the Bavarian machine.

‘Of course it would be nice to see Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern again, but I don’t think PSG can pose a threat to them as long as they play up front with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar,’ Hamann told Sky Sports Germany (as captured by the Daily Mail). “The three of them have to play, they will play, but it doesn’t work. The win against Man City was an exception because they did something inhuman as a team on the defensive in that game.”

Hamann, though, would actually like to see the teams collide because it would feature a match-up between Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and PSG’s Lionel Messi.

“But if Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi actually meet, Lewandowski could show the winner of the Ballon d’Or who is the best at the moment,” he said. “The team that I would like to avoid from Bayern’s point of view alongside Chelsea is Atletico Madrid,’ he said. ‘I’ve seen them twice this year and they played really well. I can’t explain why they struggled so hard in between, but if you get to the last sixteen like Atletico did in that hack in Porto, you have nothing more to lose afterwards.”