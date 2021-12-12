Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca has evolved physically, emotionally, and psychologically while in Germany

Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca knows his time in Germany could be coming to an end at some point in the near future, but the Spaniard thinks the move was absolutely beneficial to his career.

Roca credits the move to Bayern Munich for helping change physically, emotionally, and psychologically for the better.

“I have changed a lot. I’m a very different person than I was a year ago. Being in Germany has brought me many positive things. The physical development that I’ve taken is evident. Even though I haven’t been playing, this is one of the moments in my career physically” said Roca (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “It sounds contradictory, but it is reality. I have also had a vital, emotional change. I’m much stronger psychologically than before. I’m much more prepared for everything, to accept things that previously hurt me. I’m ready for whatever comes my way.”

With Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer all banged up, Roca has gotten more playing time of late, but it likely has not been enough to convince the midfielder that he should stick around much longer in Bavaria. Corentin Tolisso’s injury against Mainz 05 could even give Roca more playing time as well.