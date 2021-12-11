Julian Nagelsmann speaks about Thomas Müller’s importance

After going down midway through the first half of their match against, Bayern Munich came back with two second half goals to beat Mainz 05. Although not on the scoresheet with a goal or an assist, Thomas Müller’s voice and emotions are needed in matches like this when there are no fans to drive the players forward — as Covid-19 numbers in the state of Bavaria has caused soccer matches to be played without fans. Before the match Bayern’s coach, Julian Nagelsmann, had this to say about the Bavarian Raumdeuter:

“He is a very important player, especially when the stadium is empty, his emotionality has a special task. He always wants to win the ball, but there are always moments when he wants too much. The coaching staff has to coach him a little better.”

Nagelsmann was also asked how much longer he thought Müller can still play.

“He’ll manage two to four more years. We make sure that he gets his breaks. Of course, that doesn’t always go down well with the fans.”

While most Bayern fans don’t want to think about a future without Thomas Müller, it will sneak up on us before we know it. The most we can hope is that the coaching staff takes care of him so that he can play at this high level for as long as possible.