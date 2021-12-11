Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-1 Mainz

Now that just felt like a roller coaster ride, but one right after you’ve had a heavy lunch. Bayern Munich’s performance against Mainz was unimpressive, workmanlike and had a lot of heart-in-the-mouth moments, but the hosts edged out with a 2-1 victory thanks to some individual brilliance and a momentary turn of the tide in the second half. Mainz were fantastic, and made Bayern Munich fight hard to earn the win. The defense was particularly stellar, with Alexander Hack and Moussa Niakhate being the showrunners.

Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala both scored a great goal each and ensured Bayern won at home. This win means that Bayern go 6 points clear of Dortmund at the top of the table, which is a comfortable cushion heading into the last couple of games of the hinrunde.

Here are the major talking points of this podcast:

Mainz’s sustained pressure and organized press

Bayern Munich’s defensive blushes

Super suspect defending

Nonexistent midfield and underperforming wings

Musiala’s role and what Nagelsmann needs to sort out

Key players for each side

