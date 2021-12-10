Bayern Munich to use FC Barcelona Ousmane Demeble as leverage against Kingsley Coman?

According to a report from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic might use his previous interest in Ousmane Dembele to apply pressure to Kingsley Coman during contract negotiations.

While that might be nice in thought, Demebele would almost assuredly cost as much — or more — in salary than Coman.

Per Falk, Brazzo had strong interest in Dembele when the forward was with Borussia Dortmund. Now, however, Dembele could potentially leave FC Barcelona and Salihamidzic might be trying to use that previous interest as leverage as the club tries to force Coman to shave some millions off of his salary demands.

Falk, though, is skeptical the plan will work because it might be hard for anyone to fathom that Bayern Munich could actually land Dembele, whose future is up in the air at this point. Dembele’s contract with Barca ends in 2022, which leaves the financially-strapped club in in an awkward spot as it tries to re-tool its roster.

Still, it seems unlikely that Bayern Munich would be able to pull the trigger on such a move, even with it being a free transfer. Dembele’s current salary is approximately €12.7 million per reports, but it can be assumed that if he does leaving FC Barcelona, he would want to be compensated for his status as a free transfer and require far more money.