Mino Raiola lists Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City among possible destinations for Erling Haaland

Mino Raiola is making headlines once again. This time, the super-agent sat down with Sport1 for an open interview on many topics including the future of Erling Haaland.

Raiola went as far as to list several clubs that could land the Norwegian — and one of them was Bayern Munich.

“He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City — those are the big clubs he can go to. City has won the championship five times in recent years, significantly more than United. We all knew when we moved to Dortmund that this step would come,” said Raiola.

With Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, FC Baarcelona, and Manchester City among the clubs on his list of potential destinations, Haaland is clearly looking for a big swing.

As far as why Borussia Dortmund did not cash out and sell Haaland last summer, Raiola credited BVB’s focus on keeping the club competitive.

“A transfer last summer would definitely have been better for them economically. But they looked after the good of the club, the fans, the team and the success. I have a lot of respect for this decision,” Raiola said.