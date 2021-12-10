Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 28 — A reflection on Bayern Munich’s dismantling of FC Barcelona; Thoughts on Joshua Kimmich; Rumors could affect Bayern Munich’s backline for the future; It’s Always Sunny talk; and MORE!

Bayern Munich had another big week.

After a somewhat controversial victory over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker, the Bavarians took on FC Barcelona in the Champions League — and subsequently sent the Catalans packing to the Europa League.

While that was the big news of the week, we’ve got even more on tap:

A look at the fallout from Bayern Munich’s big victory over FC Barcelona.

Joshua Kimmich is struggling with the after-effects of his bout with COVID-19, so maybe people should lay off hammering him and hope he feels better soon.

Some thoughts on the rumored pursuit of Nico Schlotterbeck and what that might mean for Bayern Munich’s existing core of defenders on the roster — and out on loan.

A quick take on the new season of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and what other comedies always make me laugh out loud one or more times per episode.

