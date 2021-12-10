Cristiano who? Former Bayern Munich man Toni Kroos named Real Madrid’s “transfer of the century”

In an interview on Philipp Westermeyer’s OMR-podcast, Volker Struth, the agent of Real Madrid star and former Bayern Munich midfielder Toni Kroos, claimed that his client is regarded as the “transfer of the century” by club president Florentino Pérez.

“[Perez] is an unbelievably pleasant person with a great life story,” said Struth (as captured by Daily Mail). “He is entrepreneurial but remains human. He explained to me why Toni Kroos is Real Madrid’s transfer of the century.”

After joining Real Madrid in 2014, Kroos went on to play a pivotal role in the Spanish giants’ famous UCL three-peat and two La Liga titles in the last decade. At 31, the 2014 World Cup winner continues to remain an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti’s team and it is understandable why Pérez holds him in high esteem.

Like any good representative, Struth has always looked to boost Kroos’ reputation, labeling him as the ‘steal of the century’ in 2017 as well. But as far as football’s greatest bargain signing goes, many will probably argue that he still plays for Bayern Munich and has been the best player on the planet for two years now.