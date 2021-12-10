Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer hoping for a future that includes Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer was disappointed to see Robert Lewandowski lose out in the Ballon d’Or, but is hopeful that the high-scoring striker will extend his stay with the club in the near future.

“We were very disappointed because Robert absolutely deserved it. I think it’s a good idea to give him the 2020 award. Pascal Ferré took up the suggestion. It would be our wish to get this topic moving,” Hainer said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “I would be very happy if Robert would end his career with us. I’ve often said that. We all at FC Bayern appreciate Robert beyond measure. It’s an incredibly good feeling to have Robert Lewandowski in our team, as we’ve seen against Dortmund, and to know that we do not have to act in this position.”

Lewandowski’s future is uncertain at this point, though it appears there is mutual interest from the player and the club in continuing the relationship. Recent news, however, indicated that the relationship between Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi and some of the club’s brass has become strained.