France Football re-thinking decision to snub Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski in 2020?

In a decision that reeked of “we can’t give the award to who we want to, so we’ll just cancel the whole thing”, France Football did not give out a Ballon d’Or in 2020 — the year where it was likely most obvious that Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski was the world’s best player.

According to Bild, however, that decision could get...overturned? Let’s take a look:

Will Lewy get his golden ball after all — because he’s such a fair gentleman? 2021 winner Lionel Messi (34) had already said to Lewy in his victory speech in Paris: “Everyone knows that you were the winner last year. I think France Football should give you the 2020 award. You deserve it and you should have it at home too. “ It could actually happen like that! France Football editor Pascal Ferré says to BILD: “I heard what Messi said. We will talk about it and think about it. But we will take our time to make a decision.” The host was particularly impressed by his gentleman appearance at this year’s gala: “Lewandowski is not only a fantastic player, but also a fantastic person. He knew beforehand he wasn’t going to win and I don’t know how many players would have come then. But he was still so nice, so smart, that was so fair play! And the Ballon d’Or isn’t just a prize for the best footballer, it’s also about the person.”

(Sound of record scratch — does he know some of the people who have won the award?)

Ferré went on talk a little more and then finally said: “But I will not make a forecast now. Maybe...”

So...who knows?