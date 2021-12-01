Report: Bayern Munich scoping Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal as solution for right-back

According to El Nacional, Bayern Munich has interest in Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal.

In an extensive piece that detailed Carvjal’s history with Real Madrid and his good relationship with manager Carlo Ancelotti, El Nacional revealed that Carvajal’s injury issues might have Los Blancos looking to replace the 29-year-old:

There are several teams that would be delighted to have Carvajal, but the one that has shown more interest is Bayern Munich. Julian Nagelsmann wants to bring someone to occupy the right side, as he does not trust either Benjamin Pavard or Bouna Sarr. And they have thought of Dani, who already knows the Bundesliga, and would be a great reinforcement.

The issue that El Nacional listed as being a potential deterrent for Bayern Munich, however, is the asking price Real Madrid would have for Carvajal:

The problem is that he has a long-term contract, and Florentino Perez will demand a lot of money, which complicates things.

Carvajal’s current contract runs through the 2025 season and the defender has a value of €25 million per Transfermarkt.

From a Bayern Munich perspective, a big investment in an oft-injured player seems like a stretch. Moreover, Carvajal would also have to be comfortable operating as a right wing-back in Julian Nagelsmann’s hybrid system. According to Transfermarkt, Carvajal has missed a stunning 58 games since the start of the 2018/19 season.

While interesting, this kind of move would not seem to fit the profile for what Bayern Munich would be looking to do next summer.