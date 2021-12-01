“It doesn’t make sense!” — Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies FURIOUS after Robert Lewandowski’s Ballon d’Or snub

Bayern Munich officials have remained surprisingly polite after Robert Lewandowski was cruelly robbed of Ballon d’Or but that hasn’t stopped Die Roten players from voicing their disappointment over the result.

Last night, vice-captain Thomas Müller took a jab at France Football’s contest via his LinkedIn account. And now, left-back Alphonso Davies has revealed his shock and annoyance in a live video on Instagram as he saw his teammate lose to Paris Saint-Germain and Argentine star Lionel Messi by 33 points.

“I don’t want to talk about it. To me it doesn’t make sense,” said Davies (as captured by Sport Bible). “I’m going to leave it like that... because if I start talking about it a lot of people’s feelings are going to get hurt.”

Alphonso Davies über den Ballon D'or

[@KhxnhFCB]pic.twitter.com/AK5xoWjdYD — FC Bayern München News (@BayernPortal) November 30, 2021

“Lewandowski deserved to win it. At least give the guy the Ballon d’Or from last year,” the 21-year-old continued. “You can’t tell me... Oh my god, I was so angry. I’d probably punch something.”

Davies joins a long list of football players, legends and pundits who have shown support to Lewandowski and questioned the award’s sanctity in the last 48 hours.