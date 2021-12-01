Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka to the doctor?

According to a report from Sky journalist Torben Hoffmann, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka did not practice today and instead is visiting the team doctor.

While, there is no reason to hit the panic button just yet — this is just one report — it is not a good sign for a team that will already be without Joshua Kimmich this weekend:

Vorbereitung @FCBayern auf den @BVB @leongoretzka_ ist nicht dabei. Ist mit Doc Hahne in die Arztpraxis gegangen.Grund noch unklar. Auch @Manuel_Neuer ist bis jetzt noch nicht auf dem Platz.@SkySportNewsHD @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/8AiXjiBfH7 — Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) December 1, 2021

Preparation with @FCBayern for the @BVB and @leongoretzka_ is not included. Has gone to the doctor’s office with Doc Hahne, the reason is still unclear. Also, @Manuel_Neuer is not yet on the pitch. @SkySportNewsHD @SkySportDE

With Kimmich out and Goretzka’s status uncertain, it would appear that Julian Nagelsmann could potentially be looking at three options to start in the central midfield should Goretzka’s doctor visit turn into an absence this weekend: Jamal Musiala, Corentin Tolisso, and Marc Roca.

As for Neuer, her just rolled out a little bit later on to the pitch than the rest of the squad:

UPDATE! @Manuel_Neuer is part of the training! @FCBayern @SkySportNewsHD @SkySportDE

We will continue to monitor the news for developments, but it is not time to hit the panic button just yet for Bayern Munich fans.