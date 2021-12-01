Karim Adeyemi and Borussia Dortmund look like a lock, but rumored Bayern Munich target Adam Hlozek is a contingency plan

While Bayern Munich might be out of the Karim Adeyemi sweepstakes, Borussia Dortmund is still fully engrossed.

Even though Adeyemi remains Dortmund’s top target, the club is also keeping an eye on rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Adam Hlozek as a fallback option. Adeyemi, though, remains the top priority per Sport1’s Patrick Berger:

According to SPORT1 information, Borussia Dortmund is still ahead of the game. FC Barcelona recently submitted a written offer to Adeyemi’s agent, but the offer is well below that of BVB. “At BVB, Adeyemi should earn five million euros a year, which is a lot,” says Berger. “Not even Jude Bellingham got that at BVB at the beginning.” But why is the transfer dragging on? “The agents’ tour continues,” says Berger. “Talks are being held with Barcelona, ​​Leipzig and Paris. BVB, which absolutely wants Adeyemi and is ready to spend 30 million euros including bonuses, has to wait at the moment.”

The waiting truly is the hardest part, so to keep busy, Dortmund is sizing up Hlozek:

In the background, the BVB bosses are still preparing for the event that Adeyemi still cancels. A striker who BVB has been on the list for some time is Adam Hlozek. Even Sky reported on the interest. The 19-year-old Czech is currently storming for Sparta Prague and has 61 goals (32 goals, 29 assists) in 108 competitive games. The line to the Czech capital club is short, after all, ex-BVB professional Tomás Rosicky (2001 to 2006) works there as sports director. In Prague, Hlozek still has a contract until 2024. BVB knocked in the summer. League competitor Bayer Leverkusen is also interested.

Whatever the case, it seems like Adeyemi and Dortmund will be happening — barring some sort of crazy offer from FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, or RB Leipzig.