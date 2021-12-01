Off the Crossbar: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller posts his Ballon d’Or thoughts on...LinkedIn?

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller took to LinkedIn (?!) to post his thoughts on the Ballon d’Or nonsense that went down when Lionel Messi edged out Robert Lewandowski, simply because he’s Lionel Messi.

I digress, though...here is what Müller wrote:

From the Bavarian, Polish and also German point of view, last night’s Ballon d’Or award ceremony was definitely a disappointment. For some even a bit more. Although I’ve been in the business a bit longer and therefore wasn’t really surprised about the outcome (it was similar with Franck Ribéry in 2013), the whole thing has formed or once again solidified a thought in me: We have great players in the Bundesliga and don’t have to hide. For worldwide recognition, however, we need more international successes.

That’s a huge motivation for me, too, to put everything on the line to bring the Champions League back to Munich and show the soccer world what’s what. And above all, what German soccer has to offer.

The next opportunity to do so will be next Wednesday at the Champions League match against FC Barcelona. Let’s go for it!

PS: With Lionel Messi, the vote was won by probably the best individualist soccer has ever produced. So congratulations to Lionel for winning the Ballon d’Or, even if I think Robert Lewandowski deserved it more this time. What do you think?