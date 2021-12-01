Random note: Boris Becker, Alexander Zverev think Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski deserved the Ballon d’Or, too

It always amazes me (for some ungodly reason) when athletes in one sport crossover and comment on or about athletes in another sport.

Surely, there were many people who had opinions on Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski getting robbed of the Ballon d’Or — and one of them was 1985 Wimbledon winner and six-time major winner Boris Becker.

In the tweet captured below (and as first reported by Tennis World), Becker let it be known that he disagreed with the selection of Lionel Messi for the award:

This would really ramp up if former Argentine great Gabriela Sabatini fired back a response to Becker, but alas, it probably will not happen.

Regardless, I love when there is crossover and banter, so good on Becker for giving his two cents.

The only downside for Becker is the hate he will now receive from all of the Messi fanboys (have we found a group of people potentially worse than James Rodriguez fanboys?).

For my money, Messi is probably the best to ever do it, but like Becker, I also think Lewandowski was better this year.

Update: 8:55PM EST

Alexander Zverev agrees with Becker: