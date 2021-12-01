Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso likely to start in Der Klassiker

Most of the coverage that has been given to Corentin Tolisso this season has been about his imminent departure from Bayern Munich. However, with Joshua Kimmich still sick, Julian Nagelsmann will likely need to play Tolisso in the upcoming top of the table clash with Borussia Dortmund. The Frenchman had a slow start to the season — missing time for both COVID-19 and injuries — and just recorded just his second start of this Bundesliga season last week against Bielefeld.

Although Bayern would rather have a healthy Kimmich available, having Tolisso play against Dortmund doesn’t have to be a disadvantage. As kicker points out, Tolisso scored a goal against Dortmund in the 2020 DFL-Supercup and came in against Dortmund when Kimmich was injured trying to defend Erling Haaland. Bayern won both matches 3:2. Although he is not the strategist that Kimmich is, Tolisso brings vitality and a scoring threat to the position.

Starting Tolisso is not Nagelsmann’s only option this weekend. Jamal Musiala came on to replace Leon Goretzka against Bielefeld, in what could have been seen as a warm-up for this weekend’s matchup against Dortmund. Marc Roca — though highly unlikely to start — is also an option to see some time.