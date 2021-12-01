Daily Schmankerl: English journo says Robert Lewandowski will leave Bayern Munich, Timo Werner could transfer in; Newcastle United eyeing Renato Sanches; Alphonso Davies recognized for stellar play; The best of Manuel Neuer; and MORE!

According to English journalist Matt Law, Robert Lewandowski might be eyeing an exit from Bayern Munich and Timo Werner could be scoping out the chance to fill the void in Bavaria:

Matt Law has provided some interesting information regarding Robert Lewandowski that may concern Chelsea forward Timo Werner. Speaking on the London is Blue podcast, Law revealed that he had been handed an insight the future of Bayern Munich’s star striker. Lewandowski still has two years left on his contract, but there remains uncertainty in the Bavarian camp that he will extend his deal again. “I keep being told by good contacts that it’s likely Lewandowski will look for something new this summer,” said Law.

The post indicated that Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool could be interested in Lewandowski.

Meanwhile, Law also brought back the rumors that FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund could have interest in Werner:

There have a fair few rumours swirling around about Timo Werner’s status within Thomas Tuchel’s squad. Barcelona are said to be intrigued by the German international, who continues to paint a rather unpretty picture in Chelsea blue. Borussia Dortmund also reportedly want to sign the 25-year-old speed merchant. Out of the two options, surely the latter would be more appealing. A return to the Bundesliga, the division he become a household name in and thus the reason Chelsea bought him off RB Leipzig; what’s not to like? If not Dortmund, perhaps Bayern? Permitted Lewandoski does leave the Allianz at the end of the season, the German champions will need someone else to spearhead their attack. Werner would be a likeable option, especially considering he played under Julian Nagelsmann at Leipzig. “Nagelsmann knows Timo Werner really well, loves Timo Werner,” continued Law.

Given that Bayern Munich is essentially playing a 3-4-2-1, it would not be a shock to see Nagelsmann push for the club to get Werner — even if Lewandowski stays (which, honestly, I’d fully expect him to).

The Lewandowski news does not seem likely — unless he has had a sudden change of heart.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches recently stated that he is now ready to play for a big club.

Hearing that, suddenly rich Newcastle United might be ready to give him an opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League:

In other news, Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Renato Sanches. A deal in January being something the club is pushing for, with a possible £35m feel potentially on the cards. The Lille man is being watched by several clubs. Sanches is a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo’s with Portugal and has previously played for Bayern Munich. According to Calciomercato, the Magpies are keen on Sanches, with the club reportedly being prepared to offer more money than others. AC Milan are also keeping tabs on him at the moment. Newcastle currently find themselves bottom of the Premier League as the only club in the division without a victory this season.

Manchester United’s Ralf Rangnick has an eye for talent and that vision might include pursuing some players from his old club:

Ralf Rangnick apparently has his former protégé Amadou Haidara from RB Leipzig observed. As the English Daily Mail wants to know, scouts from Rangnick’s new club Manchester United will watch the midfielder in the games against Union Berlin and Manchester City. Ralf Rangnick had brought Haidara from RB Salzburg to Leipzig in 2019. Since then, the national player from Mali has played 100 games for RB, scoring ten goals and preparing six more goals. If everything goes according to plan, according to the report, United is willing to sign the 23-year-old from Leipzig next winter. Haidara has a release clause of the equivalent of 38 million euros in his contract.

Even with what feels and seems like a razor thin squad at the moment, Bayern Munich were able to welcome back both Niklas Sule and Jamal Musiala as subs in their 1-0 win over DSC Arminia Bielefeld at the Allianz Arena Saturday. Julian Nagelsmann has been without a laundry list of players in recent weeks due to coronavirus quarantines and injuries and has been forced to make decisions and selections from a depleted squad. In Kyiv last week in the Champions League, he was only able to list a total of six subs, two of which were backup keepers Sven Ulreich and Christian Fruchtl. He’s also had to toy with using a back three instead of a back four, but Augsburg was able to expose the weak points in Bayern’s back three.

After a week of training, it’s also a hectic close to the hinrunde for Bayern. After der Klassiker next weekend at Borussia Dortmund, they have Barcelona in the Champions League just four days later and then Bundesliga matches against Mainz, VfB Stuttgart, and VfL Wolfsburg in the span of just six days to close out the hinrunde. Hopefully Nagelsmann will be able to welcome back Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ahead of the Dortmund clash.

In this flagship episode, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

How Julian Nagelsmann has dealt with a depleted squad in recent weeks

What works and doesn’t work with the back three vs. the back four

The hectic upcoming schedule and if rotations will be made

The Ballon d’Or and how Robert Lewandowski should 100% win it (Update: He did not)

If you ever have those moments where you doubt the greatness of Manuel Neuer, just click on this:

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies was named to WhoScored’s U-21 Team of the Week for Europe’s Top 5 League:

U21 Team of the Week in Europe's top 5 leagues pic.twitter.com/TZD1lbuIFz — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 30, 2021

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria appears to be headed into that awkward phase of his career with the club where he wants out and now Die Fohlen needs to scramble for an under-market deal to make in the winter transfer window:

Since the summer there have been rumors that midfielder Dennis Zakaria could leave Borussia Mönchengladbach. Borussia boss Max Eberl recently expressed himself militantly and optimistically that he could convince the Swiss of a contract extension: “I am a fighter and will therefore try everything to extend the contracts with Matthias Ginter and Denis Zakaria.” However, according to information from the picture, these efforts have remained unsuccessful. According to the report, Zakaria, whose contract expires next summer, has already informed those close to him that he would like to move. The 25-year-old has a choice, the list of interested parties is long. Recently the name Zakaria was circulating again and again at Borussia Dortmund and the clubs from Manchester. The Swiss seem to be particularly fond of the Premier League. Eberl could still be forced to sell Zakaria this winter. In any case, it would be the last chance to get a transfer for the Swiss.

After a one-week hiatus, the Weekend Warm-up Podcast is back and there was quite a bit to look at after the crazy week that Bayern Munich had.

