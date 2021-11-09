Capturing all of Germany’s squad changes due to injuries and COVID-19

It is not just COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the German national team, but also some untimely muscle issues that have also cause Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz and SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck to pull out.

So...who is still left standing? Let’s first take a look at who is gone, then who has been called up:

Out

Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen (muscle issue)

Nico Schlotterbeck, SC Freiburg (muscle issue)

Niklas Süle, Bayern Munich (COVID-19 positive)

Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich (COVID-19 close contact)

Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich (COVID-19 close contact)

Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich (COVID-19 close contact)

Karim Adeyemi, RB Salzburg (COVID-19 close contact)

In

Jonathan Tah, Bayer Leverkusen

Maximilian Arnold, Wolfsburg

Ridle Baku, Wolfsburg

Kevin Volland, AS Monaco

ℹ️ As well as having five players in quarantine, Florian #Wirtz and Nico #Schlotterbeck have pulled out due to muscular problems.



Hansi #Flick has therefore called Ridle #Baku, Maximilian #Arnold and @KeVolland into the squad as replacements #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/n5j8oIY5zr — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 9, 2021

Bear in mind, there are also four more players who traveled with Süle from Munich to Wolfsburg. While it would be imprudent to speculate on who those players might be, it can be assumed who they are based on the travel information. Those players will undergo monitoring and frequent testing, but have not been sent home.