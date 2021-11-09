Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann confident with Alphonso Davies’ development, despite setbacks

Alphonso Davies had an exceptional rookie season in the Bundesliga, but had some problems last season. The Canadian defender’s value even dropped despite his age but it appears as though Davies has been more consistent this season.

At just 21-years-old, the Canadian has already won everything there is to win in club football. He is now on his way to Canada, where he is aiming to bring his nation to their second-ever World Cup appearance. Despite his early success, he is learning that you need to consistently prove yourself to stay at the top.

“Phonzie is developing well. You have to admit to a player his age that you have fluctuations. And he will certainly have them this year as well,” stated Nagelsmann on Davies [kicker].

Nagelsmann is not worried about fluctuations because such things are inevitable. What matters is that Davies is constantly developing and improving his game. At just 21-years-old, Davies is already one of the best left-backs in the world and should be a major part of Bayern’s plans in the coming years.

Alphonso Davies: "I'm enjoying my time at Bayern, it's one of the best clubs in the world. I see my future here for as long as possible. I'm trying to focus day by day and we'll see what happens in the future" #UCL pic.twitter.com/iJeW75uxIU — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 1, 2021

Bayern Munich struck gold when they signed the Canadian from the Vancouver Whitecaps of the MLS. Alphonso Davies is clearly happy to play at Bayern and sees a future at the club. Davies is certain to be the star of our defense for many years to come.