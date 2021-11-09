Replacements called in for Germany as squad deals with COVID-19 fallout

On Monday, we saw former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick call Bayer Leverkusen defender into the squad (as noted in the Daily Schmankerl).

That should have been a clue that something might be up, but Flick had already called 27 players into camp and was rumored to be ready to release players early to go back to their clubs.

Now, however, we know that might have been foreshadowing the news that dropped earlier today regarding Niklas Süle positive COVID-19 test result and the fallout that included four other players being placed into quarantine: Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, and Kari Adeyemi.

According to Bild, Flick has opted to call up more players to help fill the void: Wolfsburg’s Maximilian Arnold and Ridle Baku:

Just like the subsequent nomination of the two Wolfsburg professionals Ridle Baku (23) and Maximilian Arnold (27). Jonathan Tah (25) from Leverkusen was appointed to the DFB team on Monday evening.

Sky Germany is also reporting that AS Monaco’s Kevin Volland has also been called up:

Drei Neue fürs DFB-Team! Hansi Flick nominiert Volland, Baku und Arnold für die kommenden Länderspiele gegen Liechtenstein und in Armenien nach. #SkySport pic.twitter.com/5zqDG2lBJ1 — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) November 9, 2021

Surely, Flick’s goal of building up some rapport and continuity for his core players is now out the window as he scuffles to just field a cohesive unit for the upcoming games.