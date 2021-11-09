Update: Four more Germany players were in the party traveling from Munich to Wolfsburg, but will stay in camp

Update: 8:00AM EST

The number of affected German players is up to nine. After Niklas Süle and the four aforementioned players from the initial report below were dismissed from camp, Oliver Bierhoff indicated that four more players were in the traveling party that went form Munich to Wolfsburg.

Those other four players were not considered “close contacts”, however, and will remain in camp under close monitoring from the DFB. Those players will also be tested regularly:

Oliver Bierhoff confirms that Süle tested positive for Covid-19. Süle traveled to Wolfsburg with 8 other players - 4 were considered close contacts (Kimmich, Gnabry, Musiala, Adeyemi) and will return home to quarantine. The other 4 will stay and get tested regularly pic.twitter.com/puWzYv6Kp7 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 9, 2021

Four other German national team players have reportedly been placed into quarantine as a result of Niklas Süle’s positive test result — including three Bayern Munich players according to Bild.

According to the DFB website, the decision was made push four players into quarantine earlier today:

The national player who tested positive for Covid-19, is fully vaccinated and currently symptom-free, was immediately isolated. In addition to him, on the instructions of the health department, four other players who were classified as Category 1 contacts despite negative tests in the context of contact tracing, must be quarantined in the quarters of the DFB team.

“The number of corona infections has recently risen again nationwide. That is why we are consistently implementing the hygiene and behavioral rules during the last international match of the year in order to be as responsible as possible in the current infection process This news is very bitter so shortly before the final two games in the World Cup qualifying — for the coaching team as well as for the entire team,” national team director Oliver Bierhoff said. “But health comes first. I wish the player who tested positive, a speedy recovery and that he remains symptom-free.”

Bild is reporting that Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, and Karim Adeyemi were the other four players placed in quarantine:

According to BILD information, the four professionals who are in quarantine next to Süle include Serge Gnabry (26), Jamal Musiala (18) and the unvaccinated Joshua Kimmich (26). “BR” writes that the fifth person is Karim Adeyemi (19) from Salzburg. This coincides with BILD information. All five players should now leave the camp.

