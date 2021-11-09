Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle tests positive for COVID-19

Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle has tested positive for the coronavirus. The defender is a part of Hansi Flick’s Die Mannschaft squad to face Liechtenstein and Armenia in the World Cup qualifiers later this week. In the wake of the player’s result returning positive, DFB has confirmed that Germany had to cancel their first training session which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

According to a report from Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), Süle is fully vaccinated and is currently free of symptoms.

All the other players and staff have tested negative on Tuesday. Although, four players who came in close contact with the 26-year-old have been asked to quarantine themselves and are being monitored. The rest of the team will prepare for the upcoming fixtures.

Germany will have their first game of the international break against Liechtenstein on Thursday and their final game of the campaign will be played against Armenia on Sunday. With two more games left to be played, Flick’s side tops the Group J having secured 21 points in 8 games.