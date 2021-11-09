Nigeria laments losing out on Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala to Germany

It was not just England that missed the boat on securing Jamal Musiala for international play.

Nigeria also was left at the altar as the Bayern Munich phenom opted to play for Germany.

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr was obviously disappointed when he learned Musiala was not going to be suiting up for Nigeria.

“They built a campus. I was there yesterday for the U19 match. 85 million euros, they made an investment for the young, for the future,” Rohr told Elegbete TV Sports (via All Nigeria Soccer). “Musiala is coming from here. Musiala I have the regret, he could also play for Nigeria but he decided to play for Germany. Wonderful player.”

Musiala has a good chance for playing time during this set of games under Hansi Flick. Despite the volume of call-ups, Musiala has not logged a ton of minutes for Bayern Munich and could be one of the players that Flick leans on, especially against Armenia on Sunday.