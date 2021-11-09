Lothar Matthäus thinks Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool are Champions League favorites

Lothar Matthäus was recently asked about who his favorites to win the Champions League might be and the former Bayern Munch and Germany star noted that there are four clear contenders in his mind.

“For me, the favorites for the Champions League are Chelsea, Liverpool, City and Bayern Munich,” he told Marca. “Barcelona have their problems and Atletico have always been a dangerous team, but they are not as good a team as Liverpool or City.”

The inclusion of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, or Chelsea is not shocking. Most observers would pinpoint those four clubs as the primary teams capable of capturing the title. Not seeing Paris Saint-Germain listed, however, was a little surprising. With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar — among many others — PSG should be one of the teamvery capable of winning.

Like Matthäus said, however, FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, just do not look capable of European glory this season, while Real Madrid might actually be the La Liga club most capable of doing any type of damage.