Hansi Flick excited to see what Wolfsburg’s Lukas Nmecha can do with Germany

Germany has a rare opportunity to experiment with some things during this international break as ex-Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick opted to call 27 players into his camp.

One of the more intriguing call-ups was Wolfsburg striker Lukas Nmecha. Nmecha could get an opportunity to show what he can while working with some of the country’s best players. Moreover, Flick also heavily weighed calling in Mainz 05 striker Jonathan Burkardt as well, but Burkardt is Germany’s U-21 captain and was needed as the younger squad is making a push for U-21 World Cup qualification.

“He has a good presence in the box. He keeps doing the runs in depth and asserts himself and the ball well. We can really use these skills,” Flick told the DFB website. “Of course, Jonathan Burkardt was also an issue because he is developing well in Mainz. But he is the captain of the U-21s and very important for the team on the way to the European Championship.”

At this stage, it seems like a long shot that Nmecha will get the call for the World Cup roster in 2022, but crazier things have happened. Getting this chance to prove himself is in valuable for the player and the team’s talent evaluators alike.