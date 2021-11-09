Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong to Manchester City instead of Bayern Munich?; Barca back hunting Germany‘s Karim Adeyemi; Callum Hudson-Odoi involved in Three Lions drama; and MORE!

The news broke on Sunday that Bayern Munich was — allegedly — already in talks with FC Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong and that the Bavarians would be picking those discussions back up next month.

Now, though, Manchester City is said to be ready to get into the bidding for De Jong. Pep Guardiola’s side, however, could offer up an enticing swap deal for De Jong that would presumably include Raheem Sterling:

Manchester City want to use Raheem Sterling to free Frenkie de Jong from FC Barcelona. The Spanish top club has been looking for a new attacker for some time, but has too few financial resources to strike on the transfer market. Manchester City is willing to think along, but then requires the arrival of the Dutch playmaker. That writes El Nacional. After signing the contract, the new coach Xavi has demanded that FC Barcelona come with an attacker this winter break. Raheem Sterling has been on the wish list for some time. The lightning-fast attacker has hardly played at Manchester City in recent months and may be able to revive his career in Spain. City would like to keep the attacker, but Pep Guardiola is willing to cooperate with a departure if he gets a dream target in return. The Spanish coach already preyed on the services of Frenkie de Jong in 2019, who exchanged Ajax for FC Barcelona at the time. In Spain, the midfielder is experiencing a difficult period and is in the disappointing middle bracket. However, according to the Spanish newspaper, there is no agreement yet and it is not clear how FC Barcelona view the deal. De Jong is experiencing a lesser period in the shirt of the Catalan superpower. Two years ago, the midfielder was taken over from Ajax for more than 75 million euros, where he was the pivot in the Champions League success.

It is still extremely hard to imagine De Jong moving to Bayern Munich. Manchester City, however, could be a perfect landing spot for the Dutchman.

FC Barcelona seems poised to get back into the race for Red Bull Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi:

Do the Bundesliga clubs get a competitor in poker for Karim Adeyemi? According to El Nacional, the Catalans want to bid for the shooting star from RB Salzburg in January. However, the 19-year-old recently made it clear that he does not want to rush anything with his next step. According to SPORT1 information, BVB is currently in pole position in courting for the striker , RB Leipzig and FC Bayern are also interested in the German national player. Paris Saint-Germain is also said to have put out feelers. At Barca, the youngster could attract a legend with new coach Xavi. A transfer fee could be problematic for the club because it has amassed a huge mountain of debt.

AS Roma is making a play for Gladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria:

Serie A side Roma have made contact with Real Madrid for Lucas Vazquez and contacts remain alive with Borussia Monchengladbach for Denis Zakaria. Corriere dello Sport have reported that while Jose Mourinho retains the trust and faith of the squad, he wants the club to strengthen the squad and he likes to keep a distinction between the first team and the second team. Because of that, they have made contact with Real Madrid for Vazquez and he’s a player who Mourinho wanted at Spurs. Carlo Ancelotti has given the green light for the player’s sale and Roma have also talked to Real about Borja Mayoral’s future. Mourinho appreciates Vazquez’s versatility as a player. Contacts with Gladbach for Zakaria remains alive, but Mourinho also likes both Nacho and Ceballos, but Ancelotti isn’t willing to let the midfielder go.

Zakaria was linked to Bayern Munich last season, but it seems that ship has sailed given the current midfield depth in Bavaria.

Chelsea FC forward Callum Hudson-Odoi turned down an invite from the England U-21 squad and has drawn the ire of senior team coach Gareth Southgate:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has backed Callum Hudson-Odoi after he turned down a call-up to the England U21 side. Senior England coach Gareth Southgate chastised Hudson-Odoi for his decision. According to Tuchel, “I did not get involved into this discussion. It was between the federation and Callum and then it ended up with Petr Cech being involved as well so I was happy about that. I had no interest to get involved or know the exact reasons. “I can understand if people don’t understand it or if they don’t like it. Callum is aware when he takes a decision like this that not everybody will be happy but you should ask him about it. He probably has good reasons why he thinks in this moment it’s better for him personally to stay here and fight for his place. It’s easy to judge from outside but we should hear both sides. He is clearly on the right way. You can see it in the matches and how effective he is. I feel him very focused. He waited a long time for these chances and now they have arrived, the best reaction from him is to keep on going and show the consistency that we need from him.”

I am just happy with wasn’t another rumor linking Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich.

Hansi Flick called up Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah to Germany camp, which lends some credence to the thought that the manager might ship a few players home early:

Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka were recognized by Bild for their performances against Bild:

Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka in BILD's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/jwL0hDmpnN — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 7, 2021

Games against SC Freiburg are rarely easy; but Bayern Munich found a way to beat Christian Streich’s tough and gritty Freiburg side, 2 - 1. Leon Goretzka, excellent on the day, started the scoring; Robert Lewandowski added a second late on which would matter very much as Freiburg would get a goal back late on via Janik Haberer.

The following are our talking points:

The changes both coaches made.

The importance of Leroy Sané and how Julian Nageslmann deploys him in the team.

Robert Lewandowski’s evolving role in this team.

SC Freiburg’s position in the table and why that is no fluke.

What SC Freiburg did really well in this game.

Thomas Müller, Leon Goretzka, and Alphonso Davies impressed enough to make Fussball Transfers Team of the Week:

Here we are...here the bleep we are! It’s the Weekend Warm-up Podcast coming off the heels of a big week for Bayern Munich. After a couple of big wins and just ahead of yet another international break, the Bavarians look like they are back to normal. Here is what we have on tap:

A quick look at the successes over the past week in downing Union Berlin and Benfica.

A little frustration about the lack of rotation in some key spots from Julian Nagelsmann.

Why Marcel Sabitzer should be playing more, even if he hasn’t been great.

Ditto for Jamal Musiala, who should also be getting more playing time.

The latest on Niklas Süle’s contract situation and the rumored interest from Newcastle United.

