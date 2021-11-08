Bavarian Podcast Works S4E14: Lack of minutes for Sabitzer and Musiala, Sülinho as the permanent RB solution, Robert Ballon D’Orski, and MORE!

Another eventful Bundesliga matchday concludes, with Bayern Munich continuing as league leaders, the most recent fixture ending in a 2-1 victory for the Rekordmeister. Yes, it was a highly intense game and Freiburg really tested the Bayern backline, but if you wish to become champion, sometimes, you need to grind those wins out. The players will now focus on the international fixtures (yes, it’s that time again) while we wait eagerly for club football to resume.

However, before turning our attention to the likes of Germany and France, there are several Bayern Munich-related topics that warrant a discussion, and Tom and Schnitzel have you covered. Here are the main talking points:

Lack of squad rotation... a recurring theme with Bayern coaches?

Why are Sabitzer and Musiala not seeing the light of day?

Why Süle is currently better than Pavard, and why he could be our permanent solution for the RB spot.

Lewandowski as the prime Ballon D’Or candidate.

Some Ligue 1 banter; picking apart other claims.

Discussing which clubs can give Bayern a good fight in Europe.

... and of course, some Liverpool talk throughout the course of the episode (blame Tom).

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up-to-date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.