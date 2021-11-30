ESPN’s Top 100 has some hits and some misses on Bayern Munich, along with a lack of Bundesliga players

Ah...it is that time of year: “Bayern Munich/Bundesliga Disrespect Season.”

ESPN put out its “Top 100” list where it breaks down a Top 10 last the following positions:

Goalkeeper Right-back Left-back Center-back Central Midfield Winger Attacking Midfield Forward Striker Manager

Some of those categories are broad (for sure), but the “Worldwide Leader in Sports” put out its selections. Without further adieu, here is where the Bayern players and coach ranked:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer — #3

Right-back: Benjamin Pavard — #10

Left-back: Alphonso Davies — #2

Central Midfield: Joshua Kimmich — #2

Attacking Midfield: Thomas Müller — #3

Winger: Serge Gnabry — #4

Striker: Robert Lewandowski — #1

Manager: Julian Nagelsmann — #6

Other Bayern Munich or Germany related selections include:

For the full list, click here.

BFW Quick Hit Analysis