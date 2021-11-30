Bayern Munich renews partnership with the Japan Football Association

Bayern Munich continues their ties with the international footballing associations, and this time, they’ve announced the continuation of the partnership with the Japan Football Association. Both the JFA and Bayern Munich made the news public on their official websites this morning.

The contract was already running for three years and has now been renewed for another three years. The agreement includes the exchange of talents with the Bayern campus, cooperation between the coaches, friendly matches between Bayern’s youth teams and the JFA, as well as training camps for JFA teams in Munich.

Bayern’s CEO, Oliver Kahn, had this to say: “Japan is one of the strongest countries in Asian football. I was able to experience the Japanese enthusiasm for football at the 2002 World Cup. The continuation of the partnership with the Japan Football Association brings us together with a common goal of developing world-class players. That requires close sporting exchanges. We are proud we already have a world-class player in our women’s ranks in Saki Kumagai, a familiar face in Japanese football.”

The Japanese Football Association was also very pleased with the continuation of their partnership with Bayern Munich, as it’s a good opportunity for their players to get additional practice and experience.