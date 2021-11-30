Lothar Matthäus can’t believe Robert Lewandowski didn’t win Ballon d’Or

After another controversial decision from France Football, a good part of the footballing world is baffled that the Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski got snubbed for Ballon d’Or — again! The Polish striker was second on the list, as he received a consolation award — the best striker in the world. Many still view France Football’s actions as absurd.

One of those people is former German midfielder, Lothar Matthäus. He told Sport Bild: “Honestly, I no longer understand the world after this choice. With all due respect to Messi and the other great players nominated, no one would have deserved it as much as Lewandowski.”

Lothar also added: “France Football didn’t give the award last year, and just because of all the titles Robert won with Bayern in 2020, he’s unrivaled — not just in terms of the past two years. But even if you only consider 2021, he was better than the rest.”

Lionel Messi also acknowledged Lewandowski’s efforts for the past two seasons when he received the award. This will surely leave a bad taste in Lewandowski mouth, but if he lacked motivation, now he has another reason to give his best!