Bayern Munich’s finances and squad planning likely to be derailed again

Bayern Munich did not thrive financially during the 2020 version of the pandemic.

Truthfully, 2021 will not leave the Bavarians back to their normally stable state, either.

Now, with more attendance restrictions on the table, will Bayern Munich have to recalibrate its expectations for how to build its squad in the coming years?

Are contract extensions for players like Niklas Süle, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, and Manuel Neuer going to be economically feasible should the attendance restrictions carry into the Rückrunde? What about a potential future (expensive) pursuit of Bayern Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz, who looks like Germany’s next “great one”?

Competing with clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and even (gasp!) Newcastle United, might not be doable. Moreover, any extended period of reduced revenue will once again put the onus on a campus that has not always lit the world on fire in terms of developing players of late.

Perhaps it is time for Bayern Munich to take heed on what former assistant coach Hermann Gerland recently said about the developmental strategies for both Bayern Munich and Germany. Now — maybe more than ever — Bayern Munich might need to focus on developing youth to help build its next generation.

Should Bayern Munich start to have to enter bidding wars for players, the transfer market might not turn out to be as fruitful as it once was. Knowing that, some thinking might have to change on Säbener Straße.