Bayern Munich trending to “ghost games” once again

It looks like “ghost games” are coming back to Bayern Munich.

Due to the recent COVID-19 surge in Germany, it appears that Bavaria Prime Minister Markus Söder is prepared to take action by restricting attendance at games.

“It makes no sense in the foreseeable future to allow spectators in stadiums. It’s an important demand that we’ll decide today across the country to no longer allow spectators in the future. If it doesn’t work for all states, we would do it just for Bavaria,” told “Bayerischer Rundfunk” (as captured by kicker). “The high level of mobility when traveling to and from the city is currently irresponsible. Football has a great role model function. We now have to reduce contacts everywhere.”

This is awful news for Bayern Munich, who was seeking to get back on track financially after COVID-19 put a huge dent in the club’s finances during the 2020 calendar year.

Should the motion go into effect, Bayern Munich’s remaining Hinrunde home matches against FC Barcelona, Mainz 05, and Wolfsburg could be affected.