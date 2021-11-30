Erling Haaland entering Terminator-mode in effort to face Bayern Munich

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haalnd is fighting to make the club go against doctor’s orders in an effort to face Bayern Munich.

Haaland is trying to ensure that he will “play every minute” and not be relegated to a bench role like the team doctors would like. In a bit of craziness, Haaland is said to be working eight hours per day to make it happen.

For the Norwegian phenom, there are probably several reasons that he wants to face off with Bayern Munich. Haaland obviously wants to help his team win, but there is little to no doubt that he would like to put on a performance that will capture the imagination of the Bayern Munich brass. The Bavarians have been linked with Haaland, who most expect to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Whatever the case, Haaland clearly wants to help his team overtake Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table.