Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich and Chelsea sparring over Federico Chiesa?; Bayern competing with FC Barcelona for Ramy Bensebaini; Even the numbers say Robert Lewandowski was jobbed; and MORE!

We already know that Bayern Munich and coach Julian Nagelsmann are big fans of Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa, who is about as prized of a young player as there is in Italy, could push the envelope to leave The Old Lady should the club not clinch a spot in the Champions League next season. Should that happen, Bayern Munich — and Chelsea FC — will reportedly be very interested in the 24-year-old:

Julian Nagelsmann has already raved about Federico Chiesa in public, is there actually a chance that the Italian will land at Bayern? According to the Italian transfer expert Nicolò Schira, Munich will try to sign the 24-year-old in the summer if his club Juventus misses the Champions League. FCB was already linked with the attacker in the summer. “Chiesa never gives up, is quick, attacks the opponent and often tries to shoot. He has a lot of personality. The money spent on him is justified. He was one of the best players at Juventus this year, so he could be a Bayern Munich player even if it costs a lot,” said Christian Zaccardo at SPORT1 at the time. However, Chelsea are still considered a favorite in transfer poker. Allegedly, the Blues are ready to pay around 100 million euros for the offensive player. Now Chiesa himself has fueled the rumors by following the Chelsea FC social media accounts. He’s now also following a number of Chelsea players: Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Saul Niguez, Kai Havertz and N’Golo Kanté.

Chiesa would certainly be a huge get for Bayern Munich, who would set off ripple effect on the club’s squad planning.

Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona both reportedly have their eye on on Gladbach’s Ramy Bensebaini:

According to a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, Ramy Bensebaini is the subject of interest from Barcelona over a possible move in the January transfer window. The 26-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach defender is also being courted by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Ramy Bensebaini joined Borussia Monchengladbach from Stade Rennais in August 2019 and has since established himself as one of the most consistent defenders in Bundesliga. The Algerian international has come leaps and bounds in the last two years, establishing himself as a regular feature for club and country.

Even with what feels and seems like a razor thin squad at the moment, Bayern Munich were able to welcome back both Niklas Sule and Jamal Musiala as subs in their 1-0 win over DSC Arminia Bielefeld at the Allianz Arena Saturday. Julian Nagelsmann has been without a laundry list of players in recent weeks due to coronavirus quarantines and injuries and has been forced to make decisions and selections from a depleted squad. In Kyiv last week in the Champions League, he was only able to list a total of six subs, two of which were backup keepers Sven Ulreich and Christian Fruchtl. He’s also had to toy with using a back three instead of a back four, but Augsburg was able to expose the weak points in Bayern’s back three.

After a week of training, it’s also a hectic close to the hinrunde for Bayern. After der Klassiker next weekend at Borussia Dortmund, they have Barcelona in the Champions League just four days later and then Bundesliga matches against Mainz, VfB Stuttgart, and VfL Wolfsburg in the span of just six days to close out the hinrunde. Hopefully Nagelsmann will be able to welcome back Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ahead of the Dortmund clash.

In this flagship episode, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

How Julian Nagelsmann has dealt with a depleted squad in recent weeks

What works and doesn’t work with the back three vs. the back four

The hectic upcoming schedule and if rotations will be made

The Ballon d’Or and how Robert Lewandowski should 100% win it (Update: He did not)

You already know that Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski got hosed by a group of Lionel Messi fanboys, but here are some numbers that make it all the more ridiculous:

53 - Robert Lewandowski has scored 53 goals across all comps for FC Bayern in 2021; the most among all players in the big five European leagues. Lewandowski has averaged a goal every 67 minutes in this period, which is 42 minutes fewer than Lionel Messi (109). Fact. #ballondor pic.twitter.com/vRxQIgTD4f — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 29, 2021

Bayern Munich stars Thomas Müller and Benjamin Pavard were named to WhoScored’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

After a one-week hiatus, the Weekend Warm-up Podcast is back and there was quite a bit to look at after the crazy week that Bayern Munich had.

Here is what we have on tap:

A quick note of thanks to all of the listeners, readers, and BFW staffers who worked together to make this site the best Bayern Munich blog/fan zone/meeting of the minds on the internet.

A look at how COVID-19 is impacting the squad and why it could prove to be disastrous for the team this season.

Why Joshua Kimmich needs to figure out how to move forward.

Why Bayern Munich should make it a point to stomp out FC Barcelona.

A quick look at the transfer rumors linking Dusan Vlahovic, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Pedri Bayern Munich.

