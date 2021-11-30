Lothar Matthäus not impressed with Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez

You can count former Bayern Munich and Germany great Lothar Matthäus among those people who are have not been impressed with record-signing Lucas Hernandez.

In fact, Hernandez has irked Matthäus enough that the pundit is longing for the days of David Alaba and Jerome Boateng.

“Hernández had huge difficulties against (Arminia Bielefeld’s Patrick) Wimmer in duels, especially when it came to speed. He ran after him in two or three actions. That shouldn’t happen at a high level,” said Matthäus.

Matthäus also does not think Hernandez’s substitution against Arminia Bielefeld was “due to injury.” We’ll just Matthäus tell you why he think Hernandez was subbed off: “He also picked up a yellow card and then committed a stupid foul. He has not yet arrived one hundred percent, as the Bayern bosses had imagined.”

Matthäus also said Hernández seems more like “a follower than someone you can trust.”

That might seem harsh, but Matthäus is comparing Hernandez to players like Alaba and Boateng.

“Already in the game structure at the back, an Alaba and a Boateng are missing. They did that better than Upamecano and Hernández,” Matthäus told Sport1. “The energy was also more present.”