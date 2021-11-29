Training update: Bayern Munich’s quarantine group gets in an extra session

The group of players, who were either COVID-19 positive or quarantined for being designated as a close contact, put in an extra training session with Bayern Munich earlier today.

Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Michael Cuisance, Niklas Süle, and Josip Stanisic all practiced at Säbener Straße in hopes of being prepared for the club’s Der Klassiker match against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Süle, Gnabry, and Musiala all made substitute appearances against Arminia Bielefeld over the week during the squad’s 1-0 victory, but all three could be in line for larger roles against Borussia Dortmund this weekend.

Stanisic’s versatility could also play a role this weekend as Julian Nagelsmann’s hybrid back-three/back-four might call for some defensive stability later in the match. As for Cuisance, the Frenchman could be on the game day roster, but it would seem doubtful that he enters the match given his standing on the squad. Still, with Joshua Kimmich and Marcel Sabitzer out of commission, Cuisance will provide Nagelsmann with a depth option if needed.