Die Roten Robbery: Reactions as Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski was passed over in Ballon d’Or vote

What a mess...

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

As you know by now, the turn of events was anything but shocking: Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski was not awarded the coveted Ballon d’Or trophy — a recognition he has absolutely deserved two years running.

While the 2020 award was cancelled for some bogus reason, the 2021 version just continued to be the outward expression of Lionel Messi “fanboy-dom” that has gone on for far too long.

Is Messi a great player? Yes.

Was Messi the best player in the world in 2021? No shot.

The Argentine’s biggest resume booster for 2021 was that Argentina won the Copa America in July, as his FC Barcelona squad finished third in the league.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski broke Gerd Müller’s goal scoring record and won the Bundesliga title.

Some things are not that difficult, yet lunkhead voters continue to prove that humans are fallible.

Some of the reactions were, well, on-point:

In the end, though, we all knew it would end this way:

Tell us what you think below...

