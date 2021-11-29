Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Rose knows his team must be better against Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose like what he saw over the weekend from his squad, including the triumphant return of star striker Erling Haaland.

Just a week ahead of facing Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker, Borussia Dortmund outlasted Wolfsburg in a good tune-up for the Bavarians. Rose, however, knows his team must be better against Bayern Munich.

“Erling has made a good impression this week. He gives us a lot of energy when he’s there. He’s a difference maker that you can’t replace in the long run,” said Rose (as captured by BuLiNews.com). “Everyone is looking forward to Der Klassiker. Overall, we know that we want and need to develop a few things. We have to improve so that we can actually be a real threat to Bayern in the long run. When they come to our stadium next week, we want to take the chance and be there, of course.”