Ballon d’Or leak — Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski isn’t the winner!

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held tonight, but according to a leak, Bayern Munich’s striker Robert Lewandowski isn’t going to take the award home! There are three main contestants this year — Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Karim Benzema. Although, you can never write off Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to talkSPORT and other Twitter leaks, Lionel Messi is going to win this year’s Ballon d’Or. The Italian news reporter Matte Moreno wrote “Messi and his friends already know.”

Generally speaking, there is a reason why Lionel Messi is one of the contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or. He had a strong season in Barcelona, even though the Catalan team didn’t win a single trophy last season. He also won his first major international trophy.

The Argentinian faced lots of criticisms after his underwhelming form after joining PSG this summer, as recently Rafael van der Vaart blasted his performance against Manchester City. “He goes for a walk now and then and I think, ‘Aren’t you ashamed? I’m starting to get angry with Messi and that’s a shame because a player like that will never be born again.”

But, this news should be taken with a grain of salt. France Football editor Pascal Ferre and his assistants make sure that the result is a secret. But a couple of days before the ceremony, they usually inform the winner. Maybe that’s the reason why most of Bayern Munich’s front office will attend the ceremony.