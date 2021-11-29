Road to Qatar: Nightmare season continues for Florian Neuhaus

It was not all that long ago that Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder was being linked to Bayern Munich and regarded as one of Germany’s top, young midfielders.

My, how things have changed.

A calamitous season under Adi Hütter somehow got worse on Saturday as Neuhaus played a pivotal role in his squad’s unravelling against FC Köln (per Sport1):

In the 76th minute, Neuhaus had the ball in front of his own penalty area on Saturday, only to play it into Mark Uth’s path unchallenged. To make matters worse, the Cologne player punished the misplaced pass with the 2:1 lead, and in the end the hosts won the derby 4:1. (DATA: Bundesliga results and match schedule) “Neuhaus has to play the ball across to the full-back, that was a catastrophic mistake,” said former international Dietmar Hamann on Sky.

To say Neuhaus has struggled this season would be an understatement.

Neuhaus’ gaffe made the score 2-1 in a match that Gladbach would ultimately lose 4-1.

Germany manager Hansi Flick still has Neuhaus on his radar, but the 24-year-old will surely be on the bubble for a selection to the World Cup squad as the Germans have numerous other options all performing better as of now.