Is Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich’s most indispensable player?

As he sits out due to COVID-19, Joshua Kimmich’s importance to Bayern Munich has never been more clear.

Sport Bild examined that exact topic and listed the “most indispensable” players for each team in the Bundesliga. Here is the rationale for why Sport Bild thinks Kimmich is more important than Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, or Manuel Neuer:

Joshua Kimmich (26) is valuable offensively and defensively, has had the most ball contacts in the league so far (101 per game), ran the third longest distance, performs almost all standards and has been involved in seven goals (three goals, four assists). He was absent against FCA, and his team promptly lost.

It is not bad logic, but it is probably a subject that could easily garner a debate among the fanbase.

Some of the other players listed by Sport Bild include Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, SC Freiburg’s Christian Günter, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Charles Aranguiz.

Who would YOU say Bayern Munich’s most indispensable player is?