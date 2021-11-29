SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck hinting at future move to Bayern Munich?

SC Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterbeck has had quite few breakthroughs this season.

Schlotterbeck’s call-up to Hansi Flick first team for Germany was big and has allowed the youngster to think about his future — one that might include a stop at Bayern Munich.

“I’m not someone who absolutely wants to play in England or Spain. I always wanted to play in the Bundesliga, preferably with the best team. If I keep performing well, big teams will come knocking,” Schotterbeck told kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Schlotterbeck attributes his recent confidence to two different things: His call-up by Flick and his performance against Erling Haaland.

“(Flick) spoke to me very openly about what he expected of me, how he saw me and that he was relatively satisfied with me. His previous impression that I have a lot of self-confidence and a good build-up game and that I am good at duels, I have been confirmed. He told me that there aren’t that many left-footers in central defense in Germany and that he definitely wants to see me. I’m still a young player if I think so I will hopefully get a lot more playing time,” Schlotterbeck told kicker. “I noticed how good I can be. I played against Haaland and Donyell Malen, Lieni (SC Freiburg defender Philipp Lienhart, d. Ed.) told me I had good day. In that game I noticed that I can be a really good central defender and maybe I am at the moment. On a good day I can eliminate quite a few strikers. Hopefully there will be many more days like this. This season I have realized that I can defend against any striker.”

Schlotterbeck could become target for Bayern Munich sooner rather than later if he keeps up his form — and Niklas Süle opts to leave Bavaria, which is a possibility.