Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona competing for Boubacar Kamara?; Leroy Sane recognized for strong play; Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane does something cool; Kids and beers (!?); Aaron Ramsey to Liverpool?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is reportedly kicking the tires on Olympique Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara once more. The Bavarians — allegedly — have some competition, though, as FC Barcelona is also said to be interested:

A hazy situation where anything can happen. This is how we could summarize the position of Boubacar Kamara (22 years old) with his training club, Olympique de Marseille. If he is one of the indestructible members of the Jorge Sampaoli collective, and he is currently having a satisfactory 2021-2022 exercise, the versatile Marseille midfielder does not yet know what his future will be in the coming months. At the end of the contract next June, he will be free to sign up wherever he sees fit from January 1, if and only if nothing changes on the side of the Orange Vélodrome by then. According to our information, FC Barcelona is fully on the number 4 Olympian while at the same time, Bayern is also inquiring a lot about him for a free arrival next summer. One thing is certain: Boubacar Kamara, who would not say no to a transfer to the Premier League, is the only master on board and he has all the cards in hand to decide his future, which could also continue to be written in France. with OM, where an extension, although thin today, is not definitively ruled out. The veil is not yet lifted and the vagueness remains.

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane hit the game-winning goal against Arminia Bielefeld and was recognized by kicker for his efforts:

Leroy Sané in Kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Week

After a one-week hiatus, the Weekend Warm-up Podcast is back and there was quite a bit to look at after the crazy week that Bayern Munich had.

Here is what we have on tap:

A look at how COVID-19 is impacting the squad and why it could prove to be disastrous for the team this season.

Why Joshua Kimmich needs to figure out how to move forward.

Why Bayern Munich should make it a point to stomp out FC Barcelona.

A quick look at the transfer rumors linking Dusan Vlahovic, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Pedri Bayern Munich.

COVID-19 cases are seemingly spiking everywhere, but Portugal might have produced the craziest — recent — coronavirus story:

Benfica’s Primeira Liga match at Belenenses on Saturday was abandoned amid extraordinary scenes after their COVID-hit opponents were forced to name a team of nine players, including two goalkeepers. The league said on Sunday it would start a disciplinary process to investigate if the match complied with health rules. Benfica took advantage of their numerical superiority to rack up seven goals by halftime before Belenenses returned with only seven players for the second period. The match was called off two minutes after the break when Joao Monteiro, a goalkeeper playing in midfield, sat down on the ground unable to continue, forcing the referee to abandon the game, which requires a minimum of seven players. Following one positive COVID-19 test in the squad earlier in the week, a total of 17 cases were reported among Belenenses players and staff, club president Rui Pedro Soares told a news conference on Saturday before the match. Belenenses players shared a message on social media before the game that said: “Football only has heart if it is competitive. Football only has heart if it is really sporting. Football only has heart when it is an example of public health. Today, football lost its heart.”

If you can’t get enough of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, the Bundesliga’s English language Twitter account has a little something for you:

@Lewy_Official has just got better and better in the #Bundesliga.



The evolution of this year's #BallonDor hopeful is something to behold!

There is zero doubt that he should win the Ballon d’Or...zero.

I knew the drinking age in Germany was pretty low but C'MON

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane was made aware of the sad tale of a Texas couple, who traveled to England to take in a match between Burnley and their beloved Spurs — which ended up getting snowed out.

Kane made the couple an offer they absolutely cannot refuse:

Just been sent this tweet and absolutely gutted for you! For your commitment and to make up for the match being called off I'd like to invite you to a home game as my guest when you're next in London — Harry Kane

Bayern Munich never gave up in a hard fought game in the Bundesliga against Arminia Bielefeld. Leroy Sané showed once again that he is a special talent by scoring a spectacular goal, not quite Arjen Robben-esque, but a goal of the importance of Robben’s goals.

Here is what we discussed on the podcast:

Was this a good performance or was it not?

Why did the Bundesliga schedule Bayern-Bielefeld as the match of the day?

A look at some individual performances of the Bayern players

A look around the Bundesliga and what else happened aside from Bayern-Bielefeld

The absence of Joshua Kimmich

Why I would like to see Bayern play with a back four rather than a hybrid three/four

Could Aaron Ramsey be on his way from Juventus to Liverpool?