Bayern Munich super-subs Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala reflect on Arminia Bielefeld win, look forward to Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich needed to infuse a little life into its lineup against a deep-sitting Arminia Bielefeld side and Julian Nagelsmann knew just where to look in an effort to help close out the game: Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala.

The duo was impactful in helping the Bavarians nail down the victory.

“It was very hard work. We played well, often got in behind, but too often our final ball was somewhat lacking. We have so much quality going forward, we’re in good nick and are full of confidence. Our anticipation ahead of Der Klassiker is always enormous,” Gnabry said (as captured by FCBayern.com). “The victory was enormously important for us to be able to go into the game with our heads held high.”

Musiala echoed Gnabry’s sentiments about Dortmund as the youngster is also looking forward to Der Klassiker.

“Bielefeld defended well. We wanted to create gaps. When we scored, I tried to play the ball through. Thomas’ pass and Leroy’s shot were great. It will be a great game against Dortmund [next week]. I’m looking forward to it,” said Musiala.